DMRC’s Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor to be India’s first ring Metro corridor

April 18, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor under the Phase IV of the Delhi Metro will become the first ring metro corridor in the nation. It will allow the commuters to travel with ease without having to worry about interchange and boarding different trains. The network is expected to be completed by 2024.

The 12.32 km-long Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, with eight stations, is an extension of the Pink Line and will be connecting places like Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur village, Soorghat, Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpur and Yamuna Vihar to the existing line.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said, “After the completion of the Majlis Park-Maujpur corridor, the Metro will get its first-ever circular ring where the commuters can board the train from any stop, clockwise or anti-clockwise, and reach their desired station without having to board any other train”.

Further, under the Phase IV, the DMRC also intends on installing bigger lifts with a higher load carrying capacity up to 20 persons. “Presently the operational lifts can carry 8-12 passengers with the exception of a few lifts at AIIMS, Delhi Gate and Hauz Khas stations which can accommodate up to 26 people, but the stations constructed in Phase IV will have bigger lifts”, said a senior DMRC official.