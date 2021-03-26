DMRC will intensify drive to contain spread of COVID-19

NEW DELHI

26 March 2021 00:18 IST

In view of surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that it will intensify its drive to ensure compliance of social distancing, wearing of masks and thermal screening, among other pandemic-related protocol. It said that commuters, who are found flouting norms, will be penalised.

The DMRC said that as part of intensified measures for controlling the spread of the virus, entry at stations will be regulated based on social distancing.

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said: “Entry will be regulated at stations especially at major ones and interchange ones like Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Barakhamba Road, Patel Chowk, ITO, etc. during morning and evening peak hours. While waiting in the queue, passengers will be strictly required to wait on marked circles or stripes to ensure social distancing.”

“If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured,” Mr. Dayal said.

Officials added that the DMRC will approach the district administration to facilitate necessary assistance in ensuring social distancing and maintaining law and order outside metro stations.

The number of flying squads inside trains will also be increased, to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

“The frequency of checking drives is being increased to ensure that the safety protocol is strictly adhered to by passengers and offenders will be penalised on the spot,” officials said.

According to data provided by the DMRC, nearly 24,000 commuters have been fined since metro operations resumed in September last year.

This year saw 3,131 people being fined in January, followed by 2,823 in February and 1,833 till March 15, for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The highest number of commuters fined in a month was 5,645 in October last year, followed by 5,180 in September 2020.

“Due to strict reinforcement of social distancing norms, passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20 to 30 minutes for their commute. If possible, off peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding or long wait during peak hours,” the DMRC said.