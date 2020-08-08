DMRC told to seek help from govt. to repay loan

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has asked the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to approach the Delhi government for financial assistance in repaying the loan it had taken for various projects from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said that the communication is being processed and the Delhi government has not been approached yet. “We have received such a communication from the Ministry recently. The same is being examined and processed,” said Mr. Dayal.

While the DMRC has so far got a loan of ₹35,198 crore from JICA, for financial year 2020-21, it is required to pay ₹1,242 crore, including principal and interest.

According to officials, the DMRC is facing a revenue loss of approximately ₹10 crore per day.