DMRC to suspend services till Mar. 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that metro services will be suspended till March 31 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the DMRC said: “... it has been decided that metro services will remain completely closed till March 31.”

“The move is aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19 by ensuring social distancing and encouraging people to stay at home for the time being,” the statement read.

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) also announced that bus and metro services on the Aqua Line, connecting Noida and Greater Noida, will remain suspended till March 31.

Earlier, on Saturday, both DMRC and NMRC had announced that metro services on Monday will be truncated in an attempt to promote social distancing.

Apart from issuing advisories, the DMRC had said that a staggered operation of metro services would be followed where only commuters belonging to the “essential services” category would be allowed to enter the metro premises between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., while the general public could travel between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

It was said that services would remain suspended between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the last trains would depart from originating stations at 8 p.m.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to observe a ‘janata curfew,’ metro services were closed on Sunday.

“The Delhi Metro system will, however, continue to be powered for essential internal operational maintenance activities during this duration and security of the system will continue to be taken care of by the CISF,” the statement read.