Delhi

DMRC to start operations at 6 a.m. on Sunday

more-in

To facilitate students appearing for the civil services examinations

Services across the Delhi Metro Phase III network will start operations at 6 a.m. on Sunday instead of the usual timing (8 a.m.), to facilitate students appearing for the civil services examinations.

“Metro train services on Phase III sections, which usually begins at 8 a.m. on Sundays will begin at 6 a.m. on June 2. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for civil services examination,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official.

Specific corridors

The corridors where services are to begin two hours earlier than usual are Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Majlis Park-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The other corridors are Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Shiv Vihar, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh), Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2019 5:00:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dmrc-to-start-operations-at-6-am-on-sunday/article27395702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story