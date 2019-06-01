DMRC to start operations at 6 a.m. on Sunday

Services across the Delhi Metro Phase III network will start operations at 6 a.m. on Sunday instead of the usual timing (8 a.m.), to facilitate students appearing for the civil services examinations.

“Metro train services on Phase III sections, which usually begins at 8 a.m. on Sundays will begin at 6 a.m. on June 2. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for civil services examination,” said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official.

Specific corridors

The corridors where services are to begin two hours earlier than usual are Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Majlis Park-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said.

The other corridors are Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Shiv Vihar, Badarpur Border-Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh), Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden.