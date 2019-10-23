DMRC to run Rapid Metro from today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that it will take over the operations and maintenance of the Rapid Metro Link, Gurugram developed by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) from Tuesday midnight.

It added that the services on the 11.6 km long corridor will continue as per the earlier timetable. With the takeover of Rapid Metro, the total operational network of DMRC has now become 389 km with 285 stations, which includes the Noida-Greater Noida corridor.

“DMRC is committed towards providing the best possible service to the commuters of Rapid Metro. DMRC management has already deployed adequate staff to maintain station operations, train operations, signalling and telecom, electrical, traction, safety and security so that passenger services may be maintained in a smooth and trouble-free manner,” a spokesperson from the DMRC said.

RMGL had earlier this year sent a notice for termination of concession contract to Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), formerly Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), accusing it of material breach and defaults.

On September 21, the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed RMGL to run the services till the time it was handed over to DMRC in October.