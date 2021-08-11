DMRC to roll out e-feeder buses from tomorrow

NEW DELHI

11 August 2021 00:48 IST

Services shall be available for metro commuters only

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said feeder electric buses will be introduced for the first time in the city on a trial basis from August 12, under which 25 low-floor e-buses will ply on two routes.

In a statement, the DMRC said that only metro passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services.

Entry will be permitted only from metro stations and the bus will stop only at the designated stops for dropping off passengers.

The fare structure will be ₹10 for 0-4 km, ₹15 for 4-8 km, ₹20 for 8-12 km and ₹25 for beyond 12 km.

The two routes are Shastri Park metro station to Gokulpuri metro station via Khajuri Chowk and Shastri park metro station to Mother Dairy.