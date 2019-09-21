DMRC to operate Rapid Metro from October 16, says court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon Limited (RMGL) and Rapid MetroRail Gurgaon South Limited (RMGSL) to operate the Rapid Metro till October 16.

Senior advocate Chetan Mittal told The Hindu that the division Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, while disposing writ petitions pertaining to the Gurugram Rapid Metro, directed that the RMGL and the RMGSL shall continue to operate the Rapid Metro lines maximum till October 16.

“During this period, RMGL and RMGSL shall handover the operations and maintenance along with control and possession of both the metro lines to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (DMRC) as Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTCL) - Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had already entered into an agreement with DMRC on September 16 for operation and maintenance of the metro lines for five years,” said Mr. Mittal, counsel for petitioner HMRTCL.

Mr. Mittal added that the court also directed that the handover shall take place under the supervision of two retired judges of the High Court, which include Justice (Retd.) Kailash Gambhir and Justice (Retd.) V.K. Gupta. The process of handover shall be initiated from September 23 onwards, he said.

Audit report

“Further for ascertainment of amount of actual debt due, the court has appointed Comptroller and Auditor General of India [CAG] who shall be assisted by auditors of both the parties with a further direction that the CAG shall submit its report within period of 30 days on the scope of audit,” said Mr. Mittal.

The HMRTCL and HSVP had earlier approached the High Court challenging the validity of the termination notice and sought the court’s directions on continuity of the Gurugram Rapid Metro by the RMGL and RMGSL, the two special purpose vehicles (SPVs) floated by the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services for the rail project.