DMRC to conduct survey to find solution to overcrowding

Study to assess whether commuters can reschedule travel

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday said that an online survey will be conducted to study the possibility of commuters planning their travel in flexible timings to avoid overcrowding.

DMRC officials said that the aim behind the survey was to assess whether commuters can schedule their travel in off peak hours to avoid the rush.

Cover basic aspects

“The questions of the survey are designed to cover basic aspects of metro travel such as the timings of travel, line utilisation, flexibility of planning the travel in non-peak hours and whether the commuters have an option of working from home. The inputs provided by commuters will help Delhi Metro to understand the commuters’ requirements better and to improve the services,” the DMRC said.

The link to the online survey will be available on the Delhi Metro’s social media platforms till October 27, it added.

“With new guidelines and social distancing in place, the occupancy on the metro has been limited. However, it has been observed that certain sections of the network have witnessed 100% occupancy during the peak hours. In view of this, the commuters are requested to break the peak by staggering the travel timings,” the public transporter said.