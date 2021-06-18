DMRC to build ‘halt platform’ to link two corridors

Move aimed at improving interconnectivity between Green and Pink Lines

In a bid to improve interconnectivity between Green and Pink Lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said a special “halt platform” was being constructed at Punjabi Bagh West metro station to connect the two corridors.

The DMRC said: “There will not be any ticketing facility on the interchange platforms but boarding and deboarding facilities will be available.”

230m-long FOB

Officials said the platforms will be connected by a 230-m-long foot overbridge (FOB), which will connect the platforms with the Punjabi Bagh West metro station of the Pink Line.

While the Pink Line connects Majlis Park and Shiv Vihar, the Green Line runs between Inderlok and Bahadurgarh.

“The platforms will be 155m in length and shall be connected with the FOB by two extra-large lifts [each platform] with a capacity of 26 passengers each and staircases. The total height from the platform level of the new platforms to the concourse of the Punjabi Bagh West station is 16.75m. Therefore, the passage has been planned at two levels,” officials explained.

Currently, there is no interconnectivity between the two corridors.

“This facility will be of great benefit to passengers traveling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka and Nagloi,” DMRC officials said.

Due to the construction work, services on the Green Line are set to be regulated from late night on Friday to September 30, the DMRC said.

“To undertake the construction of this halt platform, the first and last train services between Brigadier Hoshiar Singh [Bahadurgar] to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar will be regulated from the intervening night of June 18 and 19 to September 30,” the DMRC added.