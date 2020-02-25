DMRC shuts 9 stations, opens 4 later

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday closed nine stations in view of protests in several parts of the city.

With violence erupting in north-east Delhi over anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, the DMRC had closed five stations on the Pink Line. While the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Baburpur were shut since morning, later in the day, authorities closed the Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar metro stations as a precautionary measure.

“Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Baburpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed. Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station,” the DMRC said. The Welcome station is an interchange station between the Pink and the Red Lines. In view of a protest near the new Delhi Police Headquarters by the Jamia Coordination Committee, the DMRC closed three stations on the Yellow Line and one on the Violet Line. “Entry and exit gates of Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Janpath have been closed. Interchange facility will be open at Central Secretariat,” the DMRC said.

Normal services on these four stations resumed after nearly 40 minutes.