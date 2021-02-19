DMRC shuts 4 metro stations for five hours in view of rail roko stir

NEW DELHI

19 February 2021 00:20 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of four stations for nearly five hours in view of the rail blockade called by the protesting farmers.

Tikri border, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma, Bahadurgarh City and Brigadier Hoshiar Singh metro stations on the Green Line were closed around 11.20 a.m. following security advisories. Services normalised around 4.20 p.m., said the DMRC.

Earlier in the day, the police tightened security in several parts of the national capital, especially near the railway tracks.

