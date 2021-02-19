Delhi

DMRC services on Blue Line to be regulated today

Train services on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line will be regulated from the commencement of passenger service to 9.30 a.m. on Sunday to undertake scheduled track maintenance, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

“Train services will continue to remain available from Noida Electronic City and Vaishali to Janakpuri West section of this line in one loop, as per the Sunday time table. From Janakpuri West to Dwarka section, services will remain suspended due to ongoing track maintenance in the section,” the DMRC said.

It added, “Train services will continue to remain available from Dwarka to Dwarka Section 21 section, broadly as per Sunday time table.”

Passenger services on the Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City section begin at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

