DMRC sells over 80K smart cards

With the discontinuation of tokens in the Delhi Metro as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sold around 8,500 smart cards per day between September 7 and 16.
Under Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Centre, metro services got the nod to resume operations from September 7 after a five-month hiatus. The DMRC had said that tokens had been discontinued to curb chances of virus transmission and had made the use of smart cards mandatory.
The public transporter had also launched a new version of smart cards having an auto top-up feature, while existing smart card users can get the feature activated.
According to DMRC data, around 10,000 registrations have taken place on the Autope app, through which smart cards get recharged automatically at the Automatic Fare Collection gates.
DMRC officials said that 4,000 Autope cards have been issued so far. “The smart cards issued by Autope will offer auto top-up functionality whenever the value of the smart card goes below ₹100 and will automatically recharge the card with ₹200 at the AFC gate. Autope will auto-debit the value from the customer’s linked card or bank account,” officials said.
“This new measure will eliminate the need for queuing up at the metro stations to recharge smart cards. Even in the case of online recharges, the card needs to be presented to the Add Value Machines (AVM)s for the store value to get validated. Autope eliminates the AVM layer as well.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath