DMRC ridership declined due to protests, riots: Puri

17 September 2020 23:32 IST

‘Lockdown loss amounts to ₹1,600 cr.’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation suffered “some decline” in ridership due to the protests and riots earlier this year while the COVID-19 induced lockdown from March cost the metro over ₹1,600 crore in lost revenue, according to a reply given to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha: “Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has informed that there was some decline in cumulative ridership due to protests and riots in Delhi.”

The Minister was asked by MPs Arjun Lal Meena, P.P. Chaudhary, Sunil Kumar Singh and Kaushal Kishore whether the Delhi Metro had suffered losses due to the protests and riots. North-east Delhi had witnessed communal riots in February and there had been anti-CAA protests around the city after the legislation was passed by Parliament in December 2019. The reply did not include details of the losses as asked.

The MPs also asked about the quantum of losses due to suspension of metro services and any delay in projects during the lockdown. “DMRC has informed that loss of revenue due to closure of metro services in view of COVID-19 pandemic is around ₹1,609 crore,” the Minister stated, adding that there had been no delays.

“Preparatory work like detailed designing, preparation of tender schedule, finalisation of tender etc. has been carried out by DMRC during the lockdown,” the reply said.

The Minister added that the DMRC had taken measures to enhance revenue, including property development at stations and leasing of spaces. “Ensuring financial sustainability during operations of metro rail system is the responsibility of State government... DMRC has informed that payments towards loan have been made as per schedule,” the Minister replied.