Delhi

DMRC opens pedestrian subway in Pitampura

A pedestrian subway connecting Netaji Subhash Place metro station and Netaji Subhash Place shopping complex in Pitampura was made operational on Friday, the Delhi Metro said.

“The shopping complex at Netaji Subhash Place [Pitampura] is located right opposite to the metro station, which is a vital interchange facility for the Red and Pink Lines. The shopping complex consists of many shopping outlets, a Max Hospital branch and a number of small vendors and attracts a lot of visitors every day. This subway will provide much needed connectivity between the shopping complex commuters and the metro station,” the DMRC said in a release.

Box pushing technology

The 76-metre-long subway crosses the Lala Jagat Narayan Marg and the adjacent Wazirpur flyover. The subway has been constructed using the box pushing technology, with which vertical excavation or large scale digging is not required.

Delhi Metro
Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 12:49:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dmrc-opens-pedestrian-subway-in-pitampura/article33699938.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

