DMRC moves a step forward in bridging missing Pink Line link

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday conducted a lottery for the allotment of flats to those affected by the construction of the Pink Line near Mayur Vihar-Trilokpuri stretch.

“The lottery for allotment of flats for project-affected people [PAP] at Trilokpuri was held on Wednesday as per the order of the Delhi High Court under the supervision of a court-appointed observer. The observer is scheduled to submit its report on August 13. Since the matter is subjudice, we would not be able to share any further details at this stage,” said DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal.

A land dispute near Trilokpuri had held up the DMRC from constructing the approximately 1.5-km stretch between Mayur Vihar 1 and Trilokpuri stations. Due to this, the approximately 59-km Pink Line, which is also the longest line on the Delhi Metro network, was not entirely connected.

DMRC officials said the construction work on the missing link is expected to start once the project-affected people shift to the allotted flats.

The DMRC had begun operations in a phased manner on the Pink Line which runs from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar from March 2018. However, currently, metro services are available between Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar 1 and again from Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar.

The deadlock over the construction is a long-standing issue, which arose following objections raised by the residents of Trilokpuri’s Block 15, who were affected by the project.

Petition in High Court

Subsequently, a petition was filed by them at the High Court in February 2017. However, the High Court had ruled in the DMRC’s favour allowing construction.

With the allotment process being completed, a DMRC official added, “No request for any change in units shall be entertained by the DMRC [once the allotment is done]. Once these 108 PAPs move to the allotted units, further work on the remaining section will be undertaken.”