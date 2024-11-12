ADVERTISEMENT

DMRC launches bike taxis for last-mile connectivity

Published - November 12, 2024 12:53 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) launched bike taxis on Monday to strengthen last-mile connectivity to and from metro stations.

According to a senior DMRC official, commuters will now be able to book bike taxis from the Momentum 2.0 app. “ There are two types of rides are available - SHERYDS is for and by women, and RYDYR is for everyone,” said the official.

The rates of the bikes taxis start at ₹10 for 1km, followed by an additional ₹10 per km for 2km, and then ₹8 per subsequent km, he added.

“At present this facility will be able at 12 metro stations, namely, Dwarka Sector-21, Dwarka Sector-10, Dwarka Sector-14, Dwarka Mor, Janakpuri West, Uttam Nagar East, Rajouri Garden, Subhash Nagar, Kirti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Millennium City Centre Gurugram and Palam,” said the official.

He added that while there are a total of 50 SHERYDS and 150 RYDRS riders at present, the body plans on scaling it up to 1000 across all stations.

“The bike taxis will travel between 3 to 5km radius between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.,” he added.

