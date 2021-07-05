DMRC implements custom-made project monitoring software

The software can be accessed from anywhere, says DMRC spokesperson.

05 July 2021 03:19 IST

IPMS will assist in planning and execution at all stages

The Delhi Metro on Sunday announced that it has implemented a custom-made project monitoring software — Integrated Project Monitoring Software (IPMS) — for monitoring the progress of its Phase 4 corridors in the city and the Patna Metro.

Through IPMS, all the stages of project planning and implementation right from the tender stage to revenue operation of each corridor will be monitored, including the issues of work front availability such as land availability, tree transplantation and shifting of services and design status, the DMRC said.

The IPMS has the features of integration of other construction-related software and will monitor the progress of work of all disciplines — civil, electrical, mechanical, signalling and telecommunication contract package-wise at the chief project manager and project manager levels and corridor-wise at the directors and managing director-level, the DMRC said.

“The implementation of this software will enable easier round-the-clock monitoring of projects as the IPMS portal can be accessed from anywhere on mobiles, laptops, computers. This will also help in better record keeping and knowledge sharing among the engineers,” a Delhi Metro spokesperson said.