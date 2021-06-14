Delhi

DMRC holds street plays on benefits of jab

To raise awareness about the benefits of vaccination against COVID, the Delhi Metro is organising a series of street plays at its construction sites.

Targeting a small group at a time, these plays expect to reach out to over 3,000 workers and encourage them to get vaccinated. The Delhi Metro said professional artists, who work in commercial movies, TV shows and web series have been roped in for the programme. “Since most of the workers come from U.P, Bihar, the shows are designed in different dialects spoken in rural parts of these regions,” a DMRC spokesperson said.


