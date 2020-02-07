DMRC gets NGT nod to build bridge on Yamuna

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has permitted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to construct a bridge on the Yamuna floodplains under the Phase-IV project.

Taking note of recommendations made in a report by a principal committee, the NGT said, “Having regard to the nature of the project and opinion of the principal committee, we do not see any prima facie objection to the project. The same must, however, comply with legal requirements and procedures.”

The green panel added that in a bid to ensure environmental safeguards for river Yamuna and its floodplains, apart from individual evaluation of such projects, a cumulative impact assessment was required to be carried out.