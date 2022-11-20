DMRC completes tunnelling work between Krishna Park and Keshopur stations on Magenta line

November 20, 2022 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said it has completed tunnelling work between Krishna Park and Keshopur stations of the Magenta Line’s Janakpuri West to R.K. Ashram Marg corridor under Phase IV of its network.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DMRC said two parallel circular tunnels for up and down movement were now ready on the stretch, which is part of a 2.2-km-long underground section from Janakpuri West to Keshopur. “The work on the other parallel tunnel on this section was completed in December last year,” it said.

“Civil work of this particular underground section will be completed by early next year though the entire Janakpuri West – R.K. Ashram Marg corridor will be ready by September 2025,” said the DMRC.

As part of the Phase IV work approved so far, overall 28.76 km of underground lines will be constructed. The Janakpuri West – R.K. Ashram Marg corridor will have underground sections of 9.41 km in total.

Tunnel boring machine

A mammoth 73-metre-long tunnel boring machine (TBM) was used to dig the 1.4-km-long tunnel, it said, while adding that the TBM broke through the tunnel on Saturday morning in the presence of senior officials, including Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi and DMRC chairperson and managing director Vikas Kumar.

Trending

The new tunnel stretch is a continuation of the earlier Magenta line tunnel which was constructed for the currently operational Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West corridor.

“The tunneling work involved innumerable challenges like shifting of sewer lines, at a depth of 8 metre, using the micro-tunneling method. In addition, due to heavy traffic on the Outer Ring Road, a subway was constructed using the box-pushing method without disturbing the traffic flow,” the DMRC added.