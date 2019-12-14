DMRC closes gates at two stations over students’ stir

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday closed entry and exit gates at the Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations for over an hour following students’ protests against the Citizenship Act.

The DMRC said that the entry and exit to both the stations were closed following a security advisory from the Delhi police. During the period, trains were also not stopping at the two stations, the DMRC said.

The stations were closed following a Delhi Police advisory in view of a protest march organised by students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

While around 4.30 p.m., the DMRC on Twitter announced that the gates to the two stations will be closed, over an hour later they tweeted, “Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations.”