DMRC chief inspects Green Line corridor

The managing director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Mangu Singh, inspected the overall progress of the Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor, which is part of the metro’s phase-III project.

The trial run for this corridor started on Saturday.

In a statement, the DMRC said that Mr. Singh travelled by a trial train from Tikri Kalan to City Park and “thoroughly inspected the work on the corridor”.

“During these trials, the interface of the metro train will be checked to ensure there is no physical infringement with civil infrastructure during the movement of the train on the track. Testing of various subsystems of the coaches will also be done,” the statement read.

An extension

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor is an extension of the existing Inderlok-Mundka corridor (Green Line).

The corridor will run along NH-10 (Rohtak Road) on elevated tracks.

It will have seven stations.

Four of these are in Delhi: Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border; and three fall in Haryana: Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand and City Park.

Availability of land

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation spokesperson said that the targeted deadline for opening the section is June 2018, “but when the entire line will actually start depends on the availability of land for depot connectivity, which has to be provided by the Haryana Urban Development Authority”.