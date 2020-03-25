DMRC chief asks staff to follow COVID-19 rules

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation managing director Mangu Singh has written to DMRC employees urging them to follow guidelines and advisories issued while assuring them that all requisite precautions were being taken to ensure safety of the staff.

‘Do not panic’

“This is a moment when everyone should stay calm and not panic. This is also a time when everyone must ensure that they do not spread any rumours. The evolving situation is being tracked and monitored and all necessary steps are being or shall be taken to ensure the health and well-being of the DMRC system and the employees,” Mr. Singh said in his letter.

Stating that “extraordinary changes” have come about due to the epidemic, Mr. Singh said, “I would also like to advice that you abide by the advisories, instructions and guidelines issued by the government and the DMRC, from time to time.”

“I would also like to call upon you to take care of the elderly, the children and those with underlying medical conditions, so that they do not fall sick or develop any medical complications,” read the letter.