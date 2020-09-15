DMRC builds indigenous signalling technology

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday launched ‘i-ATS’, an indigenously-built communication-based train control signalling technology for the metro. The i-ATS (Automatic Train Supervision) is a computer-based system that manages train operation, said an official.
‘Atmanirbhar’ initiative
“This system is indispensable for high-density operations such as the metro, where services are scheduled every few minutes. i-ATS is indigenously-developed technology, which will significantly reduce the dependence of Indian metros on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies. This was an initiative taken under Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the DMRC said.
Apart from being put to use in all Phase IV corridors, the ATS of the Red Line (Rithala to Ghaziabad) will be upgraded to the new system, officials said.
“It can work with train control and signalling systems of various suppliers. It can also work with different technologies of train control and signalling systems. Additionally, it is suitable for introduction in Indian Railways, which is now introducing centralised train control on a large scale that uses ATS functions,” the DMRC stated.
The prototype system was launched by Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra and DMRC managing director Mangu Singh.
