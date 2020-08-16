DMRC begins work on bridge over Yamuna

It will be the first ever metro bridge over the rived to be built using CLC method

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday said that it had begun work on building the fifth metro bridge over the Yamuna on the Majlis Park – Maujpur Metro corridor of its Phase IV.

The 560-metre-long bridge will connect the Soorghat Metro Station and Sonia Vihar Metro Station and will be the first ever metro bridge over Yamuna to be built using the cantilever construction (CLC) method, the DMRC said. This bridge crosses river Yamuna at about 385 metre downward of Old Wazirabad Bridge and 213 metre upstream of existing Signature Bridge.

“Employment of this construction method will make the bridge look aesthetically better. A cantilever is a rigid structural element which extends horizontally and is supported at only one end. Cantilever construction allows overhanging structures without additional support,” the DMRC said.

3D model

It added that the design of the bridge was finalised using the ‘Building Information Modeling’ (BIM) technology that allowed DMRC’s engineers to work on a 3D model of the bridge with intricate details of the proposed structure even during the days of the pandemic when physical meetings weren’t possible.

To utilise the available time during this monsoon, a cofferdam has been constructed, away from the active course of the Yamuna by raising the level of the ground by filling of earth and sand with protection of its slope through bamboo, jute netting and sand bags, the DMRC said.

The level of the cofferdam has been kept same as that of the adjacent road to ensure supply of requisite construction material like steel reinforcement, metal liner, ready mix concrete etc., the DMRC said.

Environment friendly

A DMRC official said all the construction activities are being carried out with minimum effect on the floodplains. Also, the restoration of the floodplain that may be impacted by the construction of bridge alignment in the Yamuna floodplain/pillars will be carried out. The official added that the muck/debris generated would be disposed off scientifically and no dumping shall be allowed.

“All mandatory approvals from the agencies concerned have been obtained. The DMRC is committed to fulfil the conditions given by Principal Committee on Yamuna for construction of the bridge,” the DMRC statement added.