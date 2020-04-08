Delhi

DMC issues notice to police chief over 2 videos

Panel seeks report within a week

The Delhi Minorities Commission has sent two notices to the Police Commissioner regarding two videos in which Muslim youth are being targeted.

The first notice is regarding a video shot in Shastri Nagar on April 5, in which a group of people are seen holding a meeting on the street in violation of the COVID-19 restrictions and are planning to stop Muslims from entering their colony and asking people in other colonies to do the same.

The second video it says has been circulating on social media since April 6 where a Muslim youth is being beaten by some people in a rural setting. The commission said its investigation has established that the incident pertains to a village named Harewali under PS Bawana Industrial Area where a person was not allowed to enter his village after attending a Tablighi conference in Bhopal.

The DMC has sought a report from the commissioner within a week on the matters.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Printable version | Apr 8, 2020

