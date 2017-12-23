DMC issues notice to Max doctors, nurses

Following the response from Max hospital, Shalimar Bagh, in a case of alleged medical negligence — where a newborn twin baby was wrongly declared dead by the facility — the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has now sought individual replies from doctors and nurses who were part of the medical team that was dealing with the case.

Response in 15 days

Speaking about the notices issued in this connection, DMC registrar Dr. Girish Tyagi said: “The Council has issued a notice to nine doctors and two nurses of Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh for alleged medical negligence. The DMC sent the notice on December 20 and has sought a response from them in 15 days.”

He added that the notice has been sent to nine doctors and two nurses through the medical superintendent of the hospital. “Earlier, based on media reports, we had sought a reply from Max hospital and they responded about a week ago. This time we have sought individual responses from the doctors and nurses,” he said.

The case pertains to a baby boy being wrongly declared dead after his birth on November 30 by the private hospital. The other twin, a girl, was a stillborn. The infant boy died a week later at a nursing home in Pitampura.

“In this regard the Delhi Medical Council has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports, alleging medical negligence on the part of the doctors at Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh,” the DMC said in the notice.