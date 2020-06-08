DMA condemns CM’s comment on hospitals over admission of patients

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) on Sunday condemned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s comments on “threatening” hospitals over the admission of COVID-19 patients.

“Doctors who are serving the people of Delhi tirelessly from the last two months in this pandemic crisis risking their lives feel insulted by the way they are being treated,” the DMA said.

Hitting out at the FIR filed against Sir Ganga Ram hospital, the association said it was demoralising for the entire medical fraternity.

The hospital and its doctors “who have saved lakhs of lives in the last decades are being penalised and threatened” it said.

Condemning the ‘intimidation’ of healthcare workers, the DMA argued that the government was unnecessarily putting pressure on healthcare systems.

Asserting that the “suffering and hard work” of doctors who had to serve during the pandemic could only be understood by people who saw ground realities, the DMA made a series of demands.

It demanded that all hospitals giving COIVD-19 care have dedicated testing facilities, it said among other demands.