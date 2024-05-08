DLSLA organises job fair to rehabilitate Tihar Jail’s undertrial accused

May 08, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) on Tuesday organised a ‘job mela’ at Rouse Avenue Courts Complex to facilitate job placements for undertrial accused, specifically within the hospitality industry.

The job fair was part of the DSLSA’s ‘Project Saksham’, which is an effort devoted to rehabilitating and reintegrating undertrial accused individuals back into society by equipping them with necessary skills. The project is headed by Justice Manmohan, acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and executive chairperson of DSLSA.

During the event, 83 Letters of Intent were handed over to deserving candidates by various companies in the hospitality, food service, and healthcare sectors.

The participants at the job fair were all trained as food and beverage service stewards as per the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council guidelines. The National Council for Vocational Training certifies the course as part of the National Skills Qualification Framework Level 4 course.

Through the DSLSA’s initiatives, undertrials receive the benefits of this certification, supporting their transition to a productive life after release.

A 32-year-old woman, who received a bail in January this year after eight years in prison, said, “I am from Assam, and I came here for the interviews today. I might be in the position to earn a salary of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 if I secure a job.” She added that though she might have to stay away from her family, some recruiters had even talked about opportunities in Assam as well.

A 25-year-old male participant, who got bail in April last year after spending eight months in prison, said he was optimistic about the job as he was previously employed before the trial.

“Prison not only has repercussions on socio-economic and psychological aspects of undertrial prisoners, but also on their family members. To provide holistic support, we had prepared this project, which is a commitment to hope, change, and transformation,” said Naveen Gupta, special secretary of the DSLSA.

Mridul Gupta, DSLSA’s additional secretary, added that the prisoners would be providing their services in exchange for a sizeable salary. “Initially, they will be put under the apprenticeship programme for 11 months. After that, considering their potential, their salaries will be increased. Right now, they’ll earn about ₹2.5 lakh a year, which is subject to increase,” he said.

The idea for the project was introduced last year by Max Healthcare Foundation as a significant Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partnership with Tihar Jail. Employers including Max Healthcare, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, Eduvantage Private Limited, Quess Corp Limited, Impressario Entertainment, and AGR Talent Consulting LLP supported the endeavour.

