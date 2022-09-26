DJS officers’ children can’t get govt. quota benefit: High Court

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
September 26, 2022 01:25 IST

Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The Delhi High Court has rejected a plea seeking admission of the child of a Delhi Judicial Services (DJS) officer at Sanskriti School here under the ‘government’ quota, noting that the DJS does not find a mention in the reservation scheme of the school.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh noted that Sanskriti School has “the liberty to maintain the reservation” in accordance with its requirements as well as in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

As per the Supreme Court’s direction, 60% seats in the school have been reserved for children of officers of Civil Services/Defence Cadre and allied Services like Group-A Civil Service.

The father of the girl argued that the refusal to acknowledge the DJS as civil service on the “inconsolable ground of its members not being recruited by the UPSC”, was contrary to law.

DJS not eligible

However, the school argued, “Under DJS rules the administrative control over members of the service, including their posting and promotion and the grant of leave, vests in the High Court. Therefore, the Delhi Judicial Service is not an eligible civil service as it does not fall within the above-mentioned criteria.”

Taking note of the submission, the court rejected the plea saying, “a bare perusal of the guidelines/directions suggests that the reservation made by the school for admission is in the nature of welfare measures for a limited category of government officers”.

