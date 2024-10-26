GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DJB workers protest for better pay, regularisation of contractual employees

Published - October 26, 2024 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Over 100 workers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) protested outside its headquarters in north Delhi, demanding regularisation of contractual employees, employment to family members of deceased workers and better pay, among others.

The workers submitted their demand to the DJB and vowed to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.

Parven Panghal, a DJB employee and general secretary of Municipal Workers Lal Jhanda Union (MWLJU) said that they also want all permanent workers to get cashless medical treatment facility and filling of about 50% of sanctioned permanent posts of the DJB, which are currently lying vacant.

“The DJB has over 25,000 sanctioned strength of permanent employees, but currently there are only about 11,000 permanent employees. The government should fill the posts as soon as possible. Also, in the past few years, about 400 employees have died, but none of their family members have got any job with the DJB,” Mr. Panghal said.

Published - October 26, 2024 01:23 am IST

Related Topics

contract issue-wages / public employees / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.