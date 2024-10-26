DJB workers protest for better pay, regularisation of contractual employees

Over 100 workers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) protested outside its headquarters in north Delhi, demanding regularisation of contractual employees, employment to family members of deceased workers and better pay, among others.

The workers submitted their demand to the DJB and vowed to intensify the protest if their demands are not met.

Parven Panghal, a DJB employee and general secretary of Municipal Workers Lal Jhanda Union (MWLJU) said that they also want all permanent workers to get cashless medical treatment facility and filling of about 50% of sanctioned permanent posts of the DJB, which are currently lying vacant.

“The DJB has over 25,000 sanctioned strength of permanent employees, but currently there are only about 11,000 permanent employees. The government should fill the posts as soon as possible. Also, in the past few years, about 400 employees have died, but none of their family members have got any job with the DJB,” Mr. Panghal said.