DJB V-C inspects water augmentation project in Palla

19 July 2020 01:18 IST

‘Additional 25 MGD of water can be extracted in sustainable manner’

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha on Saturday inspected a water augmentation project being carried out by the water body in Palla. He said an additional 25 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) of water can be extracted in a sustainable manner through this region as extracted ground water will get recharged automatically during monsoon.

Mr. Chadha also visited an automation center created by the DJB to control and monitor working of tubewells in the Palla region. He stressed upon the need of water auditing and instructed the DJB to put flowmeters in the complete supply system of the existing 25 MGD as well as for future extraction so that water is not wasted at all, an official statement said.

‘Uninterrupted supply’

“To bring about overall improvement in the water management system of the Board, this additional 25 MGD should be extracted and connected to the main supply to augment the distribution of water in north and north-west Delhi. The officials should focus on the fact that DJB should not leave any stone unturned to provide 24*7 uninterrupted water supply to the citizens of Delhi,” Mr. Chadha said.

The DJB is already extracting 25 MGD water from the Palla region.

Further, it is estimated that the work of Installation of 200 Tubewells to extract 25 MGD water will be complete in two years.