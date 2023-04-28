ADVERTISEMENT

DJB to procure special identification kits to identify water contamination

April 28, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi 

DJB says this will help officials reach the spot instantly and fix the problem to ensure that clean drinking water supply is restored

The Hindu Bureau

The identification kit will soon be provided to all junior engineers of the DJB and the procurement process for more than 200 kits will start soon.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will use special identification kits to quickly trace the source of contamination of water in an area, authorities said on Thursday. 

“This will help officials reach the spot instantly and fix the problem to ensure that clean drinking water supply is restored. Along with tracking the problem or complaint through the identification kit, real-time monitoring of the status of the problem or complaints can also be done with the help of Google Map and other similar software,” the DJB said in an official statement. 

The identification kit will soon be provided to all junior engineers of the DJB and the procurement process for more than 200 identification kits will start soon, according to the DJB. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US