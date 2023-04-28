HamberMenu
DJB to procure special identification kits to identify water contamination

DJB says this will help officials reach the spot instantly and fix the problem to ensure that clean drinking water supply is restored

April 28, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
The identification kit will soon be provided to all junior engineers of the DJB and the procurement process for more than 200 kits will start soon.  | Photo Credit: File photo

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will use special identification kits to quickly trace the source of contamination of water in an area, authorities said on Thursday. 

“This will help officials reach the spot instantly and fix the problem to ensure that clean drinking water supply is restored. Along with tracking the problem or complaint through the identification kit, real-time monitoring of the status of the problem or complaints can also be done with the help of Google Map and other similar software,” the DJB said in an official statement. 

The identification kit will soon be provided to all junior engineers of the DJB and the procurement process for more than 200 identification kits will start soon, according to the DJB. 

