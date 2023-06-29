ADVERTISEMENT

DJB to hire law firms to ensure completion of projects

June 29, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

  

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to involve various expert law firms to ensure that the ongoing projects are completed in public interest, authorities said on Thursday. 

“The DJB, under the chairmanship of Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, has passed an order that different expert law firms will be engaged mandatorily for all new DJB projects above ₹10 crore. The law firm will ensure all legal compliance, communication and contract agreement work related to the project,” an official statement said.  

While the DJB will take action on any violation of agreement by a company doing a project, the law firm will ensure that the projects launched for the public can be completed with high quality and following all the laws, so that the public can benefit from them in a timely fashion, as per the statement. 

Currently, all these are done by the DJB internally. 

