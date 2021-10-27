DJB to give household water connections

Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said that all household water connections will now be provided by the Delhi Jal Board and intermediaries will be removed.

“The Minister approved the project of installing a 20 MGD (Million Gallons per Day) RO plant at Okhla. He also approved the proposal of constituting a water and sewage panel for better coordination of the Government with residents,” an official statement said.

Mr. Jain said that upgradation of the Sewage Treatment Plants will be done which will cost around ₹153 crore.

“The Delhi Government is committed to install sewer lines in all the housing colonies in 3 years. In this regard, a project of laying Sewer lines in Sangam Vihar has been approved. Further, the laying of sewer lines and construction of sewage treatment plants at Shahbad group of Colonies, Sarangpur, Galibpur, Kazipur and Khera Dabar Group of Colonies has been approved and will be completed within two year,” Mr. Jain said.