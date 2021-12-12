DJB suspends 10 workers over ‘erroneous’ readings

New Delhi

12 December 2021 01:28 IST

The Delhi Jal Board on Saturday said that 10 employees were suspended and services of 20 outsourced workers were terminated in connection with erroneous water meter readings. An FIR has also been ordered on all the persons involved, the DJB said. The action was taken after receiving complaints of faulty water meter readings.

“As soon as the information was received, an audit was launched to identify the culprits. After that, the Delhi Jal Board immediately came into action, and after investigating, they caught 10 meter readers employed with them taking wrong meter readings and suspended them with immediate effect. 20 outsourced employees were also found to be engaged in the same and were terminated immediately,” an official statement read.

