Delhi

DJB services now on mobile app

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday approved the shifting of all the services of the zonal revenue offices (ZRO) to the online M-Sewa app.

Now people can apply for new water, sewer connection, DJB water tanker and permission for borewell among other services on the DJB's official website or on the M-Seva mobile application.

"The step has been taken in order to deliver services to consumers in a transparent way and in a time-bound manner. Help desks will be set up in every office of DJB to help citizens to avail the online DJB services and register their grievances," Water Minister Satyendar Jain said.


