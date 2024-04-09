DJB row: protesting BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

April 09, 2024 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they raised slogans in the House, demanding a discussion on the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

As soon as the Assembly proceedings started, the BJP MLAs raised the demand, which was rejected by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Refused to relent

With the Opposition MLAs refusing to relent, the Speaker asked marshals to escort them out of the House.

Later, all eight BJP MLAs held a protest outside the Assembly hall, with the party’s Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva alleging a huge scam in the DJB.

‘DJB incurred losses’

The Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, said the DJB has incurred a loss of ₹73,000 crore under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rule while there is no record where over ₹28,000 crore has been spent.

“The money given to the water board was spent for other purposes,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.