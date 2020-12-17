DJB, power dept. workers in first phase vaccine list

Delhi is in safe zone as per WHO parameters, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that orders have been issued to add workers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Electricity Department to the list of front-line workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

“Yesterday, the Delhi government issued orders that DJB and electricity department workers should be included in the list of the front-line workers the first phase of vaccine will be rolled out to. During the lockdown, all these workers were on duty and working 24x7. Hence, they too have been duly included in the list of front-line workers along with police, civil defence and sanitation workers,” said Mr. Jain.

1,547 new cases

Delhi reported 1,547 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 6,11,994, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday. Also, 32 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 10,147.

Mr. Jain said according to WHO parameters, Delhi is in a safe zone. “It is quite relieving that the effect of the coronavirus in Delhi has been dwindling since the past month. For the first time since May, the positivity rate is 1.9%. A positivity of 5% is supposed to be good and being at 2%, we are at an ideal condition. But I would still urge Delhiites to continue taking all the precautions. I lay stress on wearing a mask without fail. As per WHO parameters, Delhi is in a safe zone,” Mr. Jain said.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 5,88,586 people have recovered and there are 13,261 active cases. A total of 79,042 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The positivity of COVID-19 cases was 1.96% on Wednesday, lesser than the average daily positivity in November, which was 11.65%. The overall positivity till now was 8.21%, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 18,804 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 15,088 are vacant, as per the bulletin. About 3,716 people were admitted in hospitals and 7,745 patients were under home isolation.

There were 6,415 containment zones in the city as on Wednesday.