DJB notices to govt depts over due bills

Water connections of 1,011 consumers who owe a total of ₹4,180.52 crore in pending bills could be cut if the dues are not cleared soon as the Delhi Jal Board has started to issue notices this week.
On Monday, the DJB began sending the notices to the defaulters, which includes seven government departments or agencies that owe a total of ₹3,220.12 crore.
The consumers are being given seven days to pay, failing which water supply would be “discontinued”. The 1,011 connections identified all have over ₹10 lakh each in dues. Most of the connections belong to institutions, said DJB sources.
The Railways owe the DJB the biggest amount (₹1,577.32 crore), followed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (₹1,044.68 crore) and the Delhi Police (₹284.53 crore).
