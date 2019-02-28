DJB moves to stop commercial use of water

Several projects were approved at the Delhi Jal Board’s 145th meet held under the Chairmanship of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who also heads the DJB, here on Wednesday.

In order to stop the commercial use of water and make this potable water available to consumers, the Board decided to make a partial change in its decision by allowing street-side water vendors to fill up their vending machines from any legitimate source of water.

“It was decided to allow them to fill their vending machines, looking at the cheap rates at which they sell water and their usability to the people, especially as summers are approaching. The Board today only rectified a decision taken earlier in its meeting,” the government said in a statement.

In order to bring about an overall improvement in the waste-water management system of the DJB, the Board accorded approval to several projects. These included providing and laying a sewer line in Swaroop Nagar GOC under the catchment of sewage pumping station at Guru Nanak Dev Colony near Vijay Chowk in Badli constituency at an estimated cost of ₹81 crore.

Presently, sewerage-generated in this area flows through open drain and falls into the Yamuna or pollutes the groundwater through septic tanks. The proposed project aims at effective abetment of pollution in river Yamuna and its catchment by providing a comprehensive waste-water collection and disposal system, the statement said.

The DJB also sought to augment water supply through an overall improvement in the water management system through projects such as the replacement of a line between Prashant Vihar red light to Peeragarhi UGR at a total estimate of approximately ₹25 crore among others.

The other projects included extension of the work of operation and maintenance of 16 MGD recycling plant and water treatment plant at Haiderpur for five years at a cost of ₹22 crore and the rehabilitation of the water treatment plant at Chandrawal Water Works II at a cost of ₹94 crore.