DJB losses pegged at ₹1,196 crore in 2021-22

December 20, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - New Delhi

The losses of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for the financial year 2021-22 stood at ₹1,196.22 crore, according to data tabled in the Assembly.

This was a 247.6% rise from the loss of ₹344.05 crore incurred in 2019-20, the figures showed.

The data come in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s recommendation that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India examine the DJB’s accounts for the past 15 years. The CM had said the audit would “separate facts from fiction”, amid the BJP’s allegations of corruption in the DJB. The Delhi government earlier blamed the Finance Department for not releasing funds needed by the board.

Delhi government officials presented the numbers in the House on Monday, in response to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jitender Mahajan. As per the officials, the Jal Board’s losses are expected to reduce to ₹854.86 crore in 2022-23.

Replying to another query by Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, officials said the DJB’s total debt stood at ₹73,196.55 crore — including a principal amount of ₹37,366.59 crore and an interest of ₹35,829.96 crore.

The data showed that over the last nine years, the DJB’s revenues peaked at ₹1,877.63 crore in 2018-19 and stood at ₹1,827.42 crore in 2022-23. The number of consumers steadily increased from 18.9 lakh in 2014-15 to 27.6 lakh in 2022-23.

Explaining the fall in revenue despite the increase in consumers, the reply stated, “The number of consumers is increasing every year. Delhi government provides free supply of 20 kilo litres of water to domestic consumers... [and] compensates for this. Shortfall in revenue occurs from time to time due to various reasons such as lack of enforcement, faulty meters, illegal connections etc.”