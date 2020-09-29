DJB issues notices to govt. depts. over ₹6,811-crore dues

New Delhi

Indian Railways and Delhi Police owe substantial amounts

Seven government bodies, four under the Central government and three municipal corporations ruled by the BJP, have not paid dues of ₹6,811 crore to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) for water, sewage, and other services, said AAP MLA and DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday.

“Central government agencies and municipal corporations of Delhi have to pay huge outstanding dues [to the Delhi Jal Board]. The total such dues is ₹6,811 crore,” Mr. Chadha said while addressing a press conference.

“Indian Railways owes ₹3,283 crore to the DJB, Central Public Works Department owes ₹190 crore to DJB, DDA [Delhi Development Authority] owes ₹128 crore, Delhi Police owes ₹614 crore, East Corporation owes ₹49 crore, North Corporation owes ₹2,466 crore and South body owes ₹81 crore,” he said.

Mr. Chadha said that of these seven bodies, four are under the Central government and three are under municipal corporations and the bills were for water, sewage and other services.

30 days’ time

“In the first half of this month, we have sent show-cause notices and recovery notices for recovery of this amount to departments and have given them 30 days’ time. These are unprecedented times and the Central government and municipal corporations should pay the dues,” he added.

He said that Delhi is reeling under the aftermath of an “extraordinary situation” of the pandemic. “We cannot ignore the most fundamental means of coping with financial challenges that we face today. Therefore, it is incumbent for the aforementioned Central government-run bodies as well as the municipal corporations to expeditiously respond to our requests and cooperatively work for the benefit and welfare of our society,” said Mr. Chadha.