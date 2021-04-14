DJB: Haryana supplying polluted water

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that there is a higher level of ammonia in water being released to Delhi by Haryana and also lesser water is being given to the Capital.

“We are amid a pandemic and the Haryana government is deliberately trying to play with the lives of people by supplying polluted water that is untreatable by world-class treatment plants,” Mr. Chadha said.

He said that it was “criminal negligence” on the part of the Haryana government.

“The water they are releasing to Delhi is untreatable, and the pollutants cannot be diluted. We have been forced that neither can we make the water clean and pollutant-free nor can the water treatment plants function in 100% capacity. This is the poisonous water that is being supplied to us by the Haryana government,” he said.

He said that the DJB has written multiple letters to the Haryana government, but the issue has not been resolved.