DJB fined for inaction against Kondli sewage plant

Board to pay ₹5 lakh fine from June 1 till compliance of obligation, rules NGT

The National Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of ₹5 lakh per month on the Delhi Jal Board, from June 1 till the date of compliance, for failing to take remedial action against a deficient sewage treatment plant in Kondli. The green panel observed that the DJB had failed to perform its obligations and only “superficial steps” had been taken.

Shirking responsibility

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel noted that the DJB was “shirking its responsibility” to control the “bad odour” emanating from the STP.

“We do not understand why the DJB is now shirking its responsibility and taking a contra stand that small steps taken are enough and no odour control system is required. This stand is against public interest and non-compliance of order of this tribunal,” it said.

The Bench observed, “It is clear that the DJB has failed to perform its obligation of preventing odour at the STP and only superficial steps have been taken to claim that odour has been controlled. The problem has been persisting for long but plea of pandemic is being taken to justify inaction. Contrary to earlier commitment of installing an effective system, it is now stated that the odour has been controlled by spray...”

Stating that the DJB was liable to pay a cost of ₹5 lakh per month, from June 1 till compliance of orders, the tribunal specified that DJB CEO would be personally responsible for compliance.

“The CEO, DJB, will be at liberty to take action against the erring officers in the matter. The CEO may remain present in person through videoconferencing, along with the compliance status on the next date. The amount of costs be deposited with the CPCB [Central Pollution Control Board] to be utilised for restoration of the environment,” the Bench said.

The directions came when the panel was hearing a plea moved by a residents’ welfare association which alleged that a foul smell was emanating from the STP, as it was not being operated in accordance to norms. The plea had contended that the odour was posing as a health hazard to residents of the area.