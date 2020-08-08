DJB employee found dead

NEW DELHI

08 August 2020 23:52 IST

A 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board employee was found dead inside a water tanker in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar on Saturday. No note has been recovered, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the deceased, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was working as pump operator in DJB. The police said preliminary enquiry revealed that he was an alcoholic and had issues with his wife over his drinking habit. “Neighbours have said that the couple fought frequently,” the officer said.

The police said that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

Suicide prevention helpline:Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.).