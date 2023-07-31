HamberMenu
DJB deficit rose 170% in 5 years, alleges LoP; demands probe

BJP MLA says declining revenue of Delhi Jal Board a consistent trend after 2018-19

July 31, 2023 05:16 am | Updated 06:56 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded an investigation by an independent agency into the operations of the Delhi Jal Board.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri demanded an investigation by an independent agency into the operations of the Delhi Jal Board.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Sunday alleged that the deficit of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) increased 170% to ₹70,000 crore over the last five years due to the Delhi government’s “incompetence”.

Mr. Bidhuri said, “Till March 31, 2018, the deficit of the DJB was ₹26,268 crore. But in just five years, it has skyrocketed to ₹70,000 crore.”

He added that the Delhi Finance Department has also sought a report on the DJB’s functioning.

“Despite an increase in water supply and consumers, the revenue has been declining, which is a concerning trend. The revenue generated in 2016-17 was ₹1,615.83 crore, which rose to ₹1,819.60 crore in 2018-19, but has been consistently decreasing since then,” the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said.

Mr. Bidhuri demanded that the DJB operations in the last eight years under the Aam Aadmi Party government be investigated by an independent agency.

The Delhi government issued no response when reached for a comment.

Delhi / water / drinking water

